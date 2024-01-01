2024 promises a bunch of new releases in theaters and on the web. In addition, a lot of old releases that you might have missed in the theaters are ready to release on OTT. Right from Kangana Ranaut to Siddharth Malhotra, actors are ready to get dropped on your digital screens.

In January 2024, a lot of new releases have been lined up for OTT. These include fresh releases as well as theatrical releases. Even Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is ready to drop on OTT in the last week of January. However, the platform is still unknown.

Last year’s The Kerala Story is awaiting an OTT release since the film isn’t getting any OTT buyers, according to the rumors. So, despite being the biggest profit-churning film of 2023, the film is still not available on OTT.

Here are all the films and web series you can watch on OTT in the month of January.

1. Tejas

IMDb rating: 6.6

Where To Watch: Zee 5

Streaming Date: January 5 onwards

What Is It About?

Kangana Ranaut plays an Air Force officer, Tejas Gill. The official summary of the film says, “Revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend India, confronting numerous challenges along the way.”

2. Cubicles Season 3

IMDb rating: 8.2

Where To Watch: Sony Liv

Streaming Date: January 5 onwards

What Is It About?

The web series chronicles the life of Piyush and his professional ups and downs. How different is life for a first-time jobber and the people around him?

3. Killer Soup

Where To Watch: Netflix

When To Watch: January 11 onwards

What Is It About?

Starring Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee, the web series has been created by Abhishek Chaubey. The official summary says, “What’s the secret ingredient of this soup? Is it love? Is it revenge? Whatever it is, we can’t wait to see what’s cooking.”

4. Merry Christmas

Where To Watch: In Theatres

When To Watch: January 12 onwards

What Is It About?

The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi as two strangers who meet each other on a Christmas night. However, a night of romance soon turns into a neo-noir thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan.

5. Main Atal Hoon

Where To Watch: Theatres

When To Watch: January 19 onwards

What Is It About?

The official summary says, “A compelling biopic chronicling the extraordinary life and political journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India’s 10th Prime Minister. The film captures his multifaceted persona as a poet, a gentleman, and a statesman.” The film is directed by Ravi Jadhav and Amol Bhor.

6. Indian Police Force

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

When To Watch: January 19 onwards

What Is It About?

The web series is an extension of Rohit Shetty‘s cop Universe. The official synopsis of the web series says, “One officer sacrifices his family life and safety to bring down a dangerous criminal network threatening innocents. Despite obstacles, he perseveres in his mission to keep the people safe.”

7. Karmma Calling

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

When To Watch: January 26

What Is It About?

Raveena Tandon plays an affluent member of Alibaug society, Indrani Kothari.

8. Fighter

Where To Watch: Theaters

When To Watch: January 25 Onwards

What Is It About?

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone play Air Force fighters in a film modeled on Tom Cruise’s Top Gun, directed by Siddharth Anand.

9. Shark Tank India

IMDb rating: 8.7

Where To Watch: Sony Liv

When To Watch: January 22 Onwards

What Is It About?

Indian entrepreneurs present their business ideas to a group of investors who might invest in their business.

10. Sam Bahadur

IMDb rating: 8.1

Where To Watch: Theaters/Expected On Zee 5

When To Watch: January 26 Onwards on OTT

What Is It About?

Vicky Kaushal plays Sam Manekshaw, who was the first army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

