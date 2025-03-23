Chinese mythology offers an abundance of stories about human resilience, sacrifice, honor, and relationships. Here are five films that capture the same magic as Ne Zha 2, with brilliant action, vibrant visuals, and heartfelt stories. Read on for 5 movies that you must check out.

1. White Snake (2019)

Inspired by the Chinese legend of the White Snake, this animated film shows a visually stunning story of Blanca, a snake demon, who loses her memory and falls in love with a kind-hearted human. There is emotion, there is action and did we say stunning visuals? White Snake presents a good blend of legend, storytelling, and presentation.

2. Jiang Ziya (2020)

A spiritual successor to Ne Zha, Jiang Ziya explores the story of Jiang Ziya, a banished celestial warrior who must choose between following divine orders and saving an innocent soul. While this movie is only a spiritual successor, it does take the story ahead beautifully. The mixture and continuation of Ne Zha universe present a delightful visual journey of heroism and storytelling.

3. Big Fish & Begonia (2016)

Big Fish & Begonia is about a girl from a mystical underwater world who sacrifices part of her soul to save a human boy. Imagine The Little Mermaid, but from the Chinese folklore. The story is replete with themes of love, longing and sacrifice offering a delightful journey with indulgent visuals and narration. This movie will certainly appease the fans of Ghibli anime styles.

4. Monkey King: Hero is Back (2015)

Monkey King: Hero is Back is one of China’s highest-grossing animated films. The movie follows Sun Wukong, the Monkey King who regains his lost power to protect a young boy and defeat an evil threat. Sun Wukong’s legends is one of the most popular lores to come out of Chinese mythology. This movie inches more toward cartoon-like animation akin to Ne Zha 2.

5. Legend of Hei (2019)

Legend of Hei follows a cat spirit trying to find his place in a world where humans and spirits coexist. The movie has impressive visuals with emotional character arcs. If you like watching stories about spirits, animals, and humans existing in a mythical world, then you should add this film to your list.

These movies capture the essence that made Ne Zha 2 an unforgettable experience and a box-office blockbuster. Which one are you adding to your watchlist next?

