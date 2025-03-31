Bollywood films usually don’t have their premieres in the overseas market, and very few have gone through this practice. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was the last Bollywood film to have its premieres, and now Sikandar has joined the list. For Salman Khan, it is his second film to have premiere shows at the North American box office after Tiger 3. Unlike Tiger 3, the magnum opus posted low numbers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Salman enjoys a good fan base in the overseas market, with North America (USA and Canada) being one of his strong territories. His Tiger 3 performed well there, posting a strong number in premiere shows. However, one must consider that Tiger 3 had several other things that worked in favor, like the brand value of the Tiger series, the Spy Universe factor, and the brand of YRF.

North American premieres of Sikandar

Sikandar, being a standalone film, had comparatively much lower buzz. Also, the film failed to create any excitement through its promotional assets. Still, the face value of Salman Khan got some numbers on the board. It is learned that the magnum opus earned a fair total of $305,344 at the North American box office through premieres.

Stays much behind L2: Empuraan

The number is too low in front of Tiger 3, and compared to the recently released L2: Empuraan, it is almost half. For those who don’t know, the Mohanlal starrer had a strong buzz around itself, and it clocked a solid $595K through North American premieres despite securing a lower screen count than Sikandar.

In Indian rupees, Sikandar earned 2.61 crores, and L2: Empuraan earned 5.09 crores. If calculated, the Salman Khan starrer earned 48.72% less.

More about the film

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal, Sikandar is helmed by AR Murugadoss. It is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and the music is composed by Pritam.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

