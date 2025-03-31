Nithiin and Sreeleela’s heist action comedy Robinhood has not seen much growth at the box office. In three days, it stands at a total collection of 7.10 crore. The only hope for the film is that it has not dropped, if not jumped and is maintaining a range of 2 – 3 crore per day.

Nithiin’s Last Release

Interestingly, Nithiin’s last release at the box office, Extra Ordinary Man, which arrived in 2023 earned 9.7 crore in its lifetime and was a disaster. Nithiin’s latest arrival with Sreeleela has still not surpassed this number at the box office.

Robinhood Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, March 30, earned 2.75 crore at the box office. This was a very minor jump of almost 34% from the previous day. Hopefully, the Eid holiday helps the film garner some better numbers.

Check out the three-day breakdown of the Telugu comedy film at the box office.

Day 1: 2.3 crore

Day 2: 2.05 crore

Day 3: 2.75 crore

Total: 7.10 crore

Robinhood Budget & Recovery

The heist action comedy has been mounted on a budget of a reported 70 crore, and currently, it needs to earn a mammoth 62.9 crore at the box office to enter the profit-making zone. This simply means that Nithiin and Sreeleela’s film has to recover 89.8% of the budget to hit the success mark!

Sreeleela’s Last Film

Sreeleela’s last theatrical release was Mahesh Babu‘s Guntur Kaaram. It registered an opening of 42 crore at the box office. It would be a miracle if her current film surpasses this opening number as well; forget about the lifetime collection of Guntur Kaaram, which was 127 crore!

Robinhood VS Mad Square

Robinhood has clashed at the box office with Narne Nithin’s Mad Square, which earned almost 248% higher than the Nithiin starrer. Hopefully, the heist action comedy saves itself from the disaster that seems inevitable!

