A couple of weeks ago, the trailer of Maa was unveiled on the internet, and honestly speaking, it was a pleasant surprise. Featuring Kajol in the lead role, the promo was exciting and promised an intriguing storyline and a perfect horror ride for the audience. So, the trailer has had its impact on viewers, but will it be able to give the veteran Bollywood actress a much-needed comeback at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss it below!

The 50-year-old veteran Hindi actress has been in the entertainment industry for decades, and over the years, she has treated the audience with some memorable performances. She is known for choosing interesting scripts and meaty roles rather than opting for flower pot roles in the male-centric films. Unfortunately, in the post-COVID era, she has had only one theatrical release so far.

Only one theatrical release since 2021

Overall, Kajol has been a part of four films in the post-COVID era, but only one of them witnessed a theatrical release: Salaam Venky. The slice-of-life drama film was released in 2022, and it earned below 3 crore net, thus becoming a flop at the Indian box office. Between 2021 and 2024, this is the only theatrical release for her, and before that, she was seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Last successful film was Tanhaji

Released in 2020, Tanhaji was the last successful film of Kajol, which means she hasn’t tasted success in the last 4 years (2021-2024). With Maa releasing by the end of June, she hopes for a strong comeback at the Indian box office.

Kajol hopes for a box office comeback with Maa!

Apart from an impressive trailer, the makers have mentioned that Maa is a part of Shaitaan’s world, thus hinting at a new horror universe. Since Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan was a success, the film’s halo effect will likely impact the Kajol starrer. So, it is expected to draw the audience to theatres initially, and if the content is good, which looks certain in this case, the film can surprise everyone with its performance.

So, with Maa, Kajol must be confident of a successful film. Let’s see how the story unfolds on its release day, i.e., June 27, 2025.

