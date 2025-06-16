The Shanmuga Pandian starrer Tamil action film, Padai Thalaivan has taken off to a splendid start. The movie clocked in the highest figures on its third day, a proof of its impressive performance. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Padai Thalaivan Box Office Collection Day 3

The Shanmuga Pandian starrer opened at 1.29 crore. This was not a very bad opening, and it was expected that the movie would see an upward surge on its second day. However, the film instead witnessed a drop of around 5%.

On its second day, the film earned 1.22 crores, which was a clear drop from its opening day. However, now, according to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the film saw an impressive jump of around 43% on its third day. It earned 1.75 crores on its third day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 4.26 crore. Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie now stands at 5.02 crore.

Box Office Collection Breakdown Of Padai Thalaiavan (Day 3)

Day 1: 1.29 crores

Day 2: 1.22 crores

Day 3: 1.75 crores

Total: 4.26 crores

The film is now inching towards 5 crores. The budget of Padai Thalaivan is said to be between 5 to 6 crore reportedly. Going by this, it has managed to recover almost 71% of its budget. However, the movie needs to earn at least between 10 to 12 crores to attain the super hit tag.

About The Film

Talking about Padai Thalaivan, the film has been directed by U Anbu. Apart from Shanmuga Pandian, it also stars Kasthuri Raja, Yamini Chander and Munishkanth. The music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

