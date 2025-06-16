How to Train Your Dragon is the trending movie now after Lilo & Stitch, and it has opened with magnificent numbers worldwide. The film also crushed the opening weekend projection at the domestic box office, scoring the biggest debut in the franchise, and is set to have a blockbuster run worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The live-action remake is benefitting from the OG film’s excellent reputation, which spawned two more sequels. It features Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson. The film has also registered one of the biggest openings of the year behind A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Captain America: Brave New World.

How to Train Your Dragon’s worldwide opening weekend

How to Train Your Dragon collected $83.7 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America, exceeding the industry’s $65-$75 million opening weekend projection. The film collected a franchise record 7-day opening overseas after collecting $114.1 million over 67 foreign places, and this includes the previews, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter]. It has collected $197.8 million in its global opening weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $83.7 million

International – $114.1 million

Worldwide – $197.8 million

Records 3rd biggest global opening for Universal Pictures

According to the report, How to Train Your Dragon outgrossed Oppenheimer‘s global weekend collections. The film registered Universal’s third-biggest opening at the worldwide box office in the post-pandemic era. The live-action remake also surpassed Christopher Nolan‘s Oscar-winning film at the domestic box office.

More about the film

The movie was reportedly made on a budget of $150 million. Therefore, the remake has recovered its budget in its first weekend only, rather than more than that. Nico Parker’s film needs around $350 million to $375 million to break even. The film was released in theaters on June 13.

