Bhool Chuk Maaf turned out to be a pleasant surprise at ticket windows as it performed way beyond expectations. The film wasn’t supposed to arrive in theatres, but it managed to bring in impressive numbers when it arrived. Now that it is available on OTT, the film has slowed down at the Indian box office. But before ending its theatrical run, it will be crossing an important mark, making it Rajkummar Rao’s third film to do so. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 24 days!

Reception of the film

Directed by Karan Sharma, the Bollywood romantic comedy was theatrically released on May 23, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with mixed word-of-mouth. However, it didn’t stop the film from making healthy earnings at ticket windows.

How much did Bhool Chuk Maaf earn at the Indian box office?

After registering a good start of 7.2 crores, Bhool Chuk Maaf maintained good hold at ticket windows and kept the scoreboard ticking. As per the latest collection update, the film has earned 73.96 crore net at the Indian box office in 24 days. Including taxes, it equals 87.27 crore gross.

To be Rajkummar Rao’s third film to cross 75 crores

From here, Bhool Chuk Maaf will manage to cross the 75 crore mark before ending its run. This will make it Rajkummar Rao‘s third film to cross the 75 crore mark at the Indian box office after Stree (129.67 crores) and Stree 2 (625.70 crores), which is a decent feat for the actor.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is streaming on OTT

As the Bombay High Court instructed, the Bollywood romantic comedy arrived on OTT two weeks after its theatrical release. On June 6, it premiered on Amazon Prime Video and is available for streaming without any rental charges.

More about the film

Bhool Chuk Maaf was produced by Maddock Films and distributed by Pen Marudhar (India). Apart from Rajkummar and Wamiqa, it also features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain in key roles.

