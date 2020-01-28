Vikram Vedha Remake: Saif Ali Khan CONFIRMS Being Approached For The Film After Aamir Khan!

The Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi-R Madhavan’s, Vikram Vedha, has been making headlines ever since it was announced. While reports have been doing rounds about Aamir Khan being roped in as the protagonist for the film, Saif Ali Khan has recently confirmed to being approached for the film as well!

Yes you guys! While we can’t keep calm, Saif has confirmed that while he has been approached for the Vikram Vedha remake, it is too early to confirm further details about his role in the film. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif said, “I’ve been approached, but not to play the bad guy. It’s too early to talk about it, but it’s the film I’m most looking forward to.”

On the other hand, Saif is currently on a promotional spree for his next released titled Jawaani Janeman alongside debutante and star kid, Alaya F. Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi. Jawaani Janeman, directed by Nitin Kakkar also features Tabu in a pivotal role.

The film will see Saif Ali Khan play the role of a 40-year-old man whose life revolves around partying and drinking his life out until he realizes that he has a 20-year-old who he was absolutely unaware of about until that point.

Apart from Jawaani Janeman, Saif Ali has a host of other films like Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Lafdebaaz. For those who have come in late, Vikram Vedha was a Tamil suspense thriller that dealt with the subject of good and evil which released in 2017.

Meanwhile, Jawaani Janeman is slated to release on the 7th February 2020.

