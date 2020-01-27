Jawaani Jaaneman: Is Saif Ali Khan Not Pleased With The Recreation Of Ole Ole Song?

Saif Ali Khan has had a very long career and has over the time constantly reinvented himself with projects like Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara, Cocktail, Sacred Games, Laal Kaptaan and most recently Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif is now all set to enthral the audiences with yet another quirky character in Jawaani Janeman.

Saif’s look from the film was much loved and so was the trailer of the film. However, what created the most buzz around the film was the recreation of Saif’s iconic song from the 90s titled Ole Ole. But ask Saif if he was happy with the decision of remaking the song from his 1994 film Yeh Dillagi, he has his usual quirkiness in response.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Saif said, “Sometimes, you have to do what the production (team) thinks will sell or what the trend is. I feel it’s remarkable that I’ve been working for so long that I could star in the remix of my own song (smiles). In a way that was interesting, but then, I feel Ole Ole was probably best left where it is… It’s a great song for a time that has gone. To reinvent is not something I’d have liked to do, but like I said, you listen to the marketing bosses.”

Meanwhile, Jawaani Janeman marks the debut of yet another star kid, Alaya F. Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi. The film features Saif Ali Khan play the role of a 40 something-year-old man whose life revolves around partying and drinking his life out until her realizes that he has a 20 something year old who he was absolutely unaware of about until that point.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Janeman is slated to release on the 7th February, 2020.

