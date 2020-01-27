Seetimaarr First Look: Action Star Gopichand Looks Promising As A Kabaddi Coach

Tollywood star Gopichand who was last seen on the big screen in action thriller Chanakya is all set to entertain his fans and moviegoers as a Kabbadi coach in his next. The film that we are talking about has been titled as Seetimaarr.

The action star took to his Twitter account to share the first look poster from Seetimaar.

Talking about the first look poster, Gopichand can be seen in intense yet intriguing look with a cap and whistle in his hand sporting his trademark moustache with a grown beard.

Seetimaar has the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia as the film’s leading lady. It will be for the first time where the versatile actor will be sharing a big screen with the Baahubali actress. Seetimaar also has Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawala in key roles.

The sports drama is being helmed by filmmaker Sampath Nadi. With Seetimaarr it is for the second time where the actor-director duo of Gopichand and Sampath Nadi teaming for a film. The duo had earlier worked together for 2017 released Goutham Nanda.

The Gopichand-Tamannah Bhati starrer is being bankrolled by producer Srinivasaa Chhitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The film is currently being filmed in Hyderabad. The makers are planning to release the Gopichand starrer this Summer.

