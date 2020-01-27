Tanhaji Box Office: RECORDS 3rd Highest Third Sunday In History! Way Ahead Of Uri & Kabir Singh

Tanhaji Box office: There’s no stopping for Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the ticket windows and on 3rd Sunday, the period drama exceeded all the expectations. Right from the advance booking trends the signs were pretty clear that something big is coming but what has arrived on board is something monumental.

As of now, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s stands at 224.93 crores with 12.58 crores coming on 3rd Sunday. With such numbers, the film has entered into top 3 of 3rd Sunday collection. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal are in top 2.

Check out the list of best 3rd Sunday collection:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)- 17.75 crores

Dangal (2016)- 14.33 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)- 12.58 crores

PK (2014)- 11.58 crores

Kabir Singh (2019)- 9.61 crores

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)- 9.20 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)- 9.07 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)- 8.27 crores

3 Idiots (2009)- 8.01 crores

Padmaavat (2018)- 8 crores

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also features Sharad Kelkar, Kajol, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Meanwhile, Devgn’s wife Kajol, who also features in the film, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to express her excitement and thanked the audience for their continued love and support.

“Thank you for 200 crores people …. waiting with my hands clasped for 250 now #gratitude #peoplelove #sogratefulforsomuch,” Kajol wrote.

Devgn also announced on Instagram that the film has become a blockbuster. “Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! #TanhajiUnitesIndia,” he wrote.

