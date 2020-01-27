Bobby Deol On Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn: “I Can’t Sit & See How Someone’s Career Is Moving”

Bobby Deol turns 51 today and we’ve known him as an ‘actor with no BS’. He has always tried to stay in his zone without evoking any controversy. He has flown in New York to celebrate his birthday with family and close friends.

He was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and was still in touch with his acting chops despite not having a regular presence in films. He was in news for emerging as a DJ in a club inviting the memers.

In an interview with Times Now, he was asked about his peers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn still doing so well with their filmographies. He said, “I don’t know. I can’t really sit and see how someone’s career is moving and in which direction. Luck plays a very important role. Hard work and focus should be there. They are hard-working and focussed people. And luck always comes in the way and that’s how it is.”

Bobby Deol will soon be seen in Prakash Jha’s debut web show which also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal. Other details of the yet-to-be-titled show have been kept under wraps.

“I have always said that the web is a great platform for actors and filmmakers to explore different themes and genres. Now, with this new web series, I get to work with one of my favourite directors, Prakash Jha,” Chandan said.

“The story of the show is quite captivating and it will be great to work with him and an actor like Bobby Deol. I cannot reveal much but I will say that you will get to see a different side of us in the show,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!