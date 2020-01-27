Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Karan Johar Receiving Padma Shri: "Even Though His Father Gave Him A Head Start..."

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar were conferred with the Padma Shri award. It is the fourth-highest civilian award in the Republic of India. Both Kangana and Karan expressed their happiness of receiving this big honour.

Karan Johar shared his excitement of winning the Padma Shri and stated that he is at loss for words. He feels honoured to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country and is overwhelmed with emotions. He said, “I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed.”

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Karan Johar winning the honour along with her. In an interview with India Today, the Panga actress said, “I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”

The actress also said that she started her journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh and it is a matter of pride for her to be in the same league as Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Adnan Sami.

Well, considering the bittersweet equation Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar shared, it’s good to see her praising the filmmaker. We wonder what the Ghost Stories director has to say about Ranaut’s words of praises.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!