BREAKING: Bharti Singh’s Plea Gets A Positive Verdict By HC In Hurting Religious Sentiments’ Case

Bharti Singh was stuck in a legal soup recently when she failed to pronounce the word Hallelujah properly. A chunk of society members filed an FIR against the comedian for hurting religious sentiments. Post which, Singh filed a plea in the High Court in order to quash the FIR and charges against her. The verdict is out and below’s all about it.

Today, the Punjab and Haryana high court heard Bharti Singh’s plea and ordered he Punjab Police to restrain from taking any coercive action against the comedian. The high court of Justice Sudip Ahluwalia heard the plea and a positive verdict was delivered.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, in Punjab’s Ajnala town in Amritsar district. He alleged that religious sentiments of the Christians have been hurt when the stars trivialized the word “Hallelujah” while trying to pronounce it. The FIR in question was filed on December 25 and was followed by peaceful protests across the state.

It all started when Bharti Singh along with Raveena Tandon was playing a game on a chat show hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan. During the game section, Bharti and Raveena had to write the spellings for given words and the comedian being unknown of the word ‘Hallelujah’ ended up in an unintentional controversy.

A similar verdict has been given for Raveena and Farah Khan earlier this week, who were too stuck in the legal case.

The case was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!