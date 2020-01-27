Panga Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: It’s Steady But On A Lower Side!

Panga Box Office: Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill starrer Panga is facing the heat from Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior but managed to show a good jump over the weekend. Given its appeal to ‘class’ audience, the collections are coming majorly from metros.

Speaking about today, Panga has taken a fair start with an average of 10-12% occupancy in the morning shows all over India. It is similar to opening day and the collections too are expected to stay steady with Friday’s 2.27 crores. As the word-of-mouth is not that great, a major turnaround is hardly expected from the film.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, “Panga” also features Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in key roles. The film revolves around a Kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut feels India skipper Virat Kohli is the most fearless player in the national cricket team.

“I am the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way. This time we both will take a ‘Panga’ on the same day – mine will be at the theatres, and he will battle it out against New Zealand team on their home ground. This will be fun,” Kangana said while promoting her upcoming film “Panga”.

Kangana aired her opinion on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live.

