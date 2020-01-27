Shikara Trailer 2: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Takes Us Deeper Into This Dark Tale

The makers of ‘Shikara’ has released an all-new, second trailer of the film which reflects down to the alarming conditions of 1989 when the Kashmiri Pandits had to leave Kashmir. The gut-wrenching trailer definitely brings out the hard-hitting story that the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to present to the audience on 7 February, this year.

The first frame of the trailer itself puts the grisly reality out where the ‘farman’ announces how the Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the land. With the visuals of the violence to the lead actors Adil Khan and Sadia’s paradise in conflict, everything about the second trailer details out the storyline bringing the untold story of Kashmiri Pandits.

Ever since the release of the first trailer, the curiosity factor has been on an all-time high with the subject and storyline that it carries. ‘Shikara’ brings back the untold story of Kashmiri pandits from the valley of 1990 and has 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps who shot for the film. The movie also has actual footage from the exodus included.

The assets from Shikara has been garnering immense appreciation from all across- from the community to the industry’s known voices, critics and the audiences. On the 30 year anniversary of the day that marks immense historical relevance, the makers of the film also organised a special screening of the movie for the real Kashmiri Pandits refugees who left their homes during the mass exodus of 1990, in New Delhi on the 19th of January.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rahul Pandita recently also attended the prestigious Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 and was part of a special panel discussion at the event. Talking about the whole subject, the director also expressed his hope to open a film school in Kashmir.

The film also is also special on the note, where four thousand real Kashmiri pandits shot once more to recreate the dismantling of 1990’s Kashmiri valley. From real people to real stories, everything about ‘Shikara’ has been kept very close to reality.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara is all set to release on 7th February 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

