Digangana Suryavanshi In Her Black Slip Dress Is Soaring Temperature Sky-High!

With her effortless style and magnetic charm, Jalebi movie actress, Digangana Suryavanshi has been redefining fashion in her own ways. While most actresses are in competition with each other for making edgy fashion choices, actress Digangana is in no rush to follow new trends. The actress has always kept things simple, leaving us wondering what is it that makes her so attractive.

Whether she’s spotted at an airport, or even on her film set, she seems to have little to almost no makeup. By the looks of it, the actress has naturally glowing skin that doesn’t need any makeup. Recently, the actress posted pictures in a black satin slip dress, seemingly clicked from the outside of a coffee shop. The actress paired up the dress with red stilettoes that add the right pop of colour to her all-black outfit. Digangana left her silky hair down, and yet again, opted for very light makeup with glossy pink lips.

In the age where unconventional or bizarre fashion choices are making statements, it’s refreshing to see someone so simple and laidback about their fashion game, and are still staying on top of the fashion game and Digangana Suryavanshi does just that.

Digangana Suryavanshi is currently in Ladakh shooting for her upcoming film. The actress is busy with several projects this year, with one of them being The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and the other one is Seetimaarr where she’ll be seen opposite Gopichand.

