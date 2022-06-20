‘Supreme’ actor Sai Dharam Tej, who recently resumed work after a near-fatal road accident last year, will be directed by Sampath Nandi in his next film, it was announced on Monday.

Sampath Nandi is currently riding high on the success of his recent film, ‘Seetimaarr.’ According to the creators, Sampath Nandi has written an intriguing scenario for the actor.

The director appears to have taken additional time on the writing, guaranteeing that the picture will have many high points.

Sithara Entertainments will produce the film, while Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the producer of ‘Bheemla Nayak,’ will finance it. The creators have promised to share the other details very soon.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who is known for films like ‘Supreme’, ‘Subramanyam For Sale’, ‘Chitralahari’, ‘Prati Roju Pandage’, and ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’, previously contributed Rs 10 lakh to help families of farmers who committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh.

Sai Dharam Tej, who is a supporter of his uncle Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, has donated to agricultural families who have lost breadwinners due to bankruptcy suicides. Sai Dharam Tej’s act is receiving praise from all around.

Apparently, Pawan Kalyan’s family, including his brother Naga Babu, sisters Vijayadurga and Madhavi, nephews Varun Tej and Vaishnav Tej, and niece Niharika Konidela, reportedly gave Rs 35 lakh to the Jana Sena Party to assist the families of tenant farmers who committed suicide.

