Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, was released amid high expectations considering the success of the first two installments, but unfortunately, it failed to make it big. It registered a decent start, but thereafter made only fair earnings. As a result, the film turned out to be a disappointing affair at the Indian box office. On the positive side, it needs less than 2 crore to become the first installment of the franchise to achieve one important milestone.

Soon to reach an important milestone at the Indian box office

Coming straightaway to the latest collection update, the Bollywood crime thriller earned 50 lakh on the fourth Friday, day 23. Compared to day 22’s 25 lakh, it showed a 100% jump. Overall, it has earned an estimated 48.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 56.99 crore gross. As we can see, the film needs only 1.7 crore to reach the 50 crore net milestone, and the feat is expected to be accomplished in the next 3-4 days.

So, very soon, Mardaani 3 will touch the 50 crore mark, becoming the first film in the franchise to do so. For Rani Mukerji, it’ll be her second film to achieve the feat after Talaash (93 crore net).

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 26.55 crore

Week 2 – 15.65 crore

Week 3 – 5.35 crore

Day 22 – 25 lakh

Day 23 – 50 lakh

Total – 48.3 crore

Mardaani 3 is a losing affair!

Mardaani 3 was made at an estimated budget of 60 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 48.3 crore net so far, thus recovering 80.5% of the budget. It is currently in a deficit of 11.7 crore or 19.5%. Considering the slow pace, the film is unlikely to make a 100% recovery, leading to a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 60 crore

India net collection – 48.3 crore

Recovery – 80.5%

Deficit – 11.7 crore

Deficit% – 19.5%

Verdict – Losing

More about the film

The Mardaani threequel is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films). It also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. The film was theatrically released on January 30.

