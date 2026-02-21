Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, and Anurag Kashyap in key roles, is scheduled to release in theaters on April 10. Earlier, it was supposed to clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic on March 19, but now that the clash has been averted, the film has a chance to do well at the Indian box office. Although Sesh is returning after the success of HIT: The Second Case, things look dicey for his upcoming biggie. Let’s discuss its budget and the target collection it needs to enter the safe zone.

The upcoming Telugu romantic action thriller has garnered attention for its decent first-look teaser. Also, the star cast looks interesting. However, since there’s a lack of massive star power, the film relies totally on the content, and it needs highly positive word of mouth to mint good collections in India. In the case of mixed reviews and audience feedback, the film might struggle.

How much does Dacoit need to earn to enter the safe zone?

Reportedly, Dacoit has been mounted on a budget of 70 crore, which is a good enough number for a film with a tier 2 Telugu actor. Against such a cost, the film must recover 100% of its budget or earn 70 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Reaching 70 crore net won’t be easy, and it will require really solid content to achieve 100% recovery.

For those who don’t know, Adivi Sesh’s last theatrical release was HIT: The Second Case, and it earned 25.92 crore net. If a comparison is made, Dacoit will need 170.06% higher collections than HIT: The Second Case to enter the safe zone.

Is a hit verdict achievable for Dacoit?

The Adivi Sesh starrer must make 100% returns at the Indian box office to become a clean hit. Given a budget of 70 crore, the film needs to earn 140 crore net to secure a hit verdict. Scoring 140 crore net looks like climbing Everest for the film, but anything is possible if it enjoys extraordinary word of mouth.

