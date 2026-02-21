Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s crime thriller Vadh 2 opened to mixed reviews. Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s directorial registered a promising opening week but crashed right after. It has surpassed the 2022 Vadh by a marginal gap, but will unfortunately conclude its box office run as a flop. Scroll below for the day 15 report!

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 15

The end is near as Vadh 2 earned only 1 lakh on day 15, as per estimates. The word-of-mouth was lukewarm, and the competition from Border 2, O’Romeo and Mardaani 3 was already denting its run. The screen count has also reduced with the arrival of Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi, leading to more struggles.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached only 3.77 crore. Luv Films had invested around 10 crore in making the sequel. It has only recovered around 38% of the total investments. With a deficit of over 6 crore, it will conclude its theatrical run as a flop.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 3.45 crore

Week 2: 31 lakh

Day 15: 1 lakh

Total: 3.77 crore

Vadh 2 vs Vadh Box Office Collection

Back in 2022, Neena Gupta & Sanjay Mishra‘s Vadh opened to favorable reviews, but could earn only 60 lakh in its lifetime. In comparison, the sequel has garnered 528% higher collection. But it will still conclude on a disappointing note due to a lack of budget recovery. It will soon arrive on Netflix, hopefully redeeming itself with massive OTT views.

Vadh 2 Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 3.77 crore

Budget recovery: 38%

India gross: 4.44 crore

More about the crime thriller

Vadh 2 features Kumud Mishra, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla, among others. It was released in theatres on February 6, 2026.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic Pre-Box Office Battle: Yash Registers 46% Higher Teaser Views In 24 Hours, Another Loss For Ranveer Singh!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News