Vadh 2 began its box office journey on a promising note, remaining much above its predecessor. The theatrical run has now gotten challenging, considering competition from O’Romeo, Border 2, and other releases. Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s crime drama is getting sandwiched and heading for a disappointing verdict in its lifetime. Scroll below for the day 11 report!

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to estimates, Vadh 2 collected 2 lakh at the box office on day 11. It saw a 50% decline compared to 4 lakh garnered on the second Friday. Despite decent reviews, strong competition is limiting footfall at the ticket windows.

The overall collection in India has reached 3.69 crore net after 11 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 4.35 crore. Even the 5 crore mark will be out of reach in its lifetime, which is simply disappointing for a Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra starrer!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 3.45 crore

Day 8: 4 lakh

Day 9: 11 lakh

Day 10: 7 lakh

Day 11: 2 lakh

Total: 3.69 crore

What is the budget of Vadh 2?

According to reports, Luv Films has spent a decent 10 crore budget on Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s crime thriller. In 11 days, the makers could only recover 36.9% of the estimated cost. With the release of Do Deewane Seher Mein on Friday, Neena Gupta starrer may get washed out of theatres. It will incur losses of over 5 crore for the producers!

Vadh 2 Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 3.69 crore

Budget recovery: 36.9%

India gross: 4.35 crore

More about the crime thriller

Vadh 2 is the sequel of the 2022 Vadh, a box office flop. The ensemble cast also features Kumud Mishra, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla, among others. It was released in theatres on February 6, 2026.

