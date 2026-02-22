Bambukat 2, starring Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon, Simi Chahal, Karamjit Anmol, and Gurpreet Ghuggi in key roles, released in theaters this Friday (February 20). It registered a fair start at the Indian box office and, as expected, witnessed an upward trajectory on its first Saturday, day 2. While overall collections just managed to top the 1 crore mark, it already helped the film to recover 12% of its budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Bambukat 2 earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Punjabi comedy drama serves as a sequel to Bambukat, which was a commercial success. It opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, initial word of mouth has been decent so far. Amid such a reception, the film registered a start of 50 lakh. On day 2, it scored 70 lakh, representing a 40% growth.

Overall, Bambukat 2 has earned 1.2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 1.41 crore. Today, on day 3, it is expected to grow further and likely earn 80-90 lakh, taking the opening weekend collection to 2-2.1 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 50 lakh

Day 2 – 70 lakh

Total – 1.2 crore

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official word on Bambukat 2’s budget, it is estimated to be 10 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 1.2 crore net in the first 2 days, thus recovering 12% of its budget. The pace has been fair to decent so far, and if the film holds well on weekdays, it has a chance to recover its entire cost and emerge successful at the Indian box office.

The Ammy Virk starrer must earn over 10 crore net to be considered a clean success. To secure a hit verdict, it must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 20 crore. Let’s see if the film becomes the first successful Punjabi film of 2026.

