Ammy Virk, Simi Chahal, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and the gang have arrived in theatres with Bambukat 2. Expectations were huge as the 2016 Bambukat was a massive blockbuster. Unfortunately, our hopes have come crashing down as it has made a poor start at the box office. Scroll below for the day 1 collection!

Bambukat 2 Box Office Day 1 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Bambukat 2 earned only 50 lakh net at the Indian box office on day 1. There’s little competition from Bebe Main Badmash Banuga, but the low pre-release buzz impacted the footfalls. Even Ammy Virk’s last release, Nikka Zaildar 4, made an opening of 1 crore, so the earnings are highly underwhelming.

Bambukat 2 vs Bambukat Box Office Day 1

Back in 2016, the Punjabi period drama Bambukat made a promising opening in India, earning 1.48 crore. This means the sequel lagged by almost 66% in collection.

Pankaj Batra’s OG directorial ranks among the highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time. If there isn’t any growth during the first weekend, Simi Chahal and Binnu Dhillon co-starrer will emerge as one of the most disappointing sequels at the box office.

To rely mainly on overseas run?

In recent times, we’ve witnessed Punjabi films majorly relying on overseas circuits like Canada and Australia for box office success. Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 is a recent big example.

Bambukat 2 has made a far better opening overseas, accumulating 1.80 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross of 59 lakh, its worldwide opening has landed at 2.39 crore gross.

Bambukat Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 50 lakh

India gross: 59 lakh

Overseas gross: 1.80 crore

Worldwide gross: 2.39 crore

More about Bambukat 2

Directed by Pankaj Batra, Bambukat 2 features an ensemble cast of Ammy Virk, Simi Chahal, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjeet Anmol, Sardar Sohi, Malkeet Rauni, Anita Devgan, Hobby Dhaliwal, and Deedar Gill. It is produced by 100 Films and Rhythm Boyz Entertainment in association with Gillz Network.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic Pre-Box Office Battle: Yash Registers 46% Higher Teaser Views In 24 Hours, Another Loss For Ranveer Singh!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News