When Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha reunited for a courtroom drama, our expectations doubled in no time. Assi, released on February 20, 2026, opened to mixed reviews. It also arrived in a direct clash with Do Deewane Seher Mein. Despite all the obstacles, it maintained a steady hold during the opening weekend. Scroll below for the day 3 collection!

Assi Box Office Collection Day 3

According to estimates, Assi accumulated 1.6 crore on day 3. It remained on the same lines as the first Saturday, maintaining a stable hold. Expectations were higher for a film led by Taapsee Pannu, but there’s also intense competition from other releases like Border 2, Mardaani 3, and O’Romeo, among others.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office comes to 4.20 crore net after 3 days. It surpassed the opening weekend of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain (85 lakh) and Vadh 2 (2.35 crore). However, the romantic drama stayed (4.25 crore), Rahu Ketu (4.4 crore), and Happy Patel (4.35 crore), among others. The debut weekend was no match compared to Border 2, O’Romeo, and other big releases of 2026.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.6 crore

Day 3: 1.6 crore

Total: 4.2 crore

Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein opening weekend

Taapsee Pannu locked horns with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur at the box office. On the opening day, it looked like Do Deewane Seher Mein would lead the race with a considerable gap, as its early reviews were positive. But Assi rose during the opening weekend and gave a tough fight.

Do Deewane Seher Mein has accumulated 4.25 crore during its opening weekend. Anubhav Sinha‘s directorial is neck to neck with its total of 4.2 crore.

Assi Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 4.2 crore

India gross: 4.95 crore

