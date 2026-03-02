The trend for The Kerala Story 2 is raising eyebrows at the box office, and not for the right reasons. After a promising jump on Saturday, the film has hit a roadblock on its first Sunday – a day when most films usually peak! The film witnessed an unexpected drop at the ticket window!

The spiritual sequel to the 2003 blockbuster witnessed a good jump on Saturday and was expected to roar on Sunday as well. The film witnessed a decent trajectory over its first two days, but the Day 3 BMS sales report suggests a worrisome trend.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office BMS Sales Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, March 1, The Kerala Story 2 witnessed almost a 22% drop in its ticket sales from he previous day. Usually, for a film driven by high emotions and social themes, Sunday is the biggest day for ticket sales. Families and neutral audiences typically flock to theaters, resulting in a 20-30% jump over Saturday.

However, the story flipped in the case of Kamakhya Narayan Singh‘s social drama! The film saw a massive 324% growth on Saturday compared to Friday, which hinted at a 100K ticket sale on Sunday. Instead, the sales dropped to 67.02K, marking a 22.6% drop from Saturday’s peak.

For a mid-budget film relying on word-of-mouth, a Sunday drop is often an early indicator of exhausting its audience. While the total weekend sales of 174.06K on BMS are decent, the lack of growth hints that the film might not pass the pressure test on Monday!

Without the Sunday hike, the film needs to remain rock-steady on weekdays to ensure it doesn’t fizzle out. All eyes are now on the Monday hold – will it find its footing, or is the unexpected drop the beginning of the end at the ticket window?

The Kerala Story 2 BMS Sales Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the ticket sales of the film on BMS.

Day 1, Friday: 20.41K

Day 2, Saturday: 86.63K

Day 3, Sunday: 67.02K

Total: 174.06K

