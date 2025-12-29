The Disney animated sequel Zootopia 2 is back at the top 3 in the domestic box office rankings. The sequel is now on track to surpass Wicked: For Good in North America. The animated feature has also felt the impact of the newcomers by losing 170 theaters on Christmas Day. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel crossed the $300 million mark recently at the domestic box office. It is one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025. The film features an ensemble voice cast comprising Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, and Jenny Slate, reprising their roles from the first film. Additionally, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, and Danny Trejo joined the cast in the second film.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection in North America in its 5th weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Zootopia 2 collected a solid $20 million on its 5th three-day weekend in North America. It recorded the 2nd biggest 5th three-day weekend ever for Thanksgiving animations, experiencing a hike of 35.1% from last weekend. It lost 170 theaters on Christmas Day. With that, the Zootopia sequel has reached a cumulative total of $321.4 million in North America.

On track to outgross Wicked: Good at the domestic box office

Wicked: For Good was released around five days before the release of Zootopia 2. Wicked: For Good is the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office. The Wicked sequel has collected $331.6 million so far and is still running in cinemas. Now, the Zootopia sequel is around $10 million away from outgrossing Wicked’s sequel and becoming the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 in North America.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in North America

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $423.7 million Superman – $354.1 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $339.6 million Wicked: For Good – $331.6 million Zootopia 2 – $321.3 million Sinners – $279.6 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $274.2 million How To Train Your Dragon – $262.9 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $217.7 million

Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

