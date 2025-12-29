Mammootty’s last release of 2025, Kalamkaval, has turned out to be a good success story. Both in India and overseas, it has garnered impressive numbers, comfortably surpassing the 80 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Currently, it is Mammuka’s third-highest-grossing film, and before concluding the run, it is all set to become the Mollywood legend’s second-highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the worldwide box office in 24 days?

After a successful run, the Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller has slowed down and is now minting minimal numbers. Speaking about the latest collection update, it earned just 14 lakh on its day 24, pushing the overall total to 36.91 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 43.55 crore gross. Overseas, it has almost concluded its run and has earned 38.25 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 24-day worldwide box office collection is 81.8 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 36.91 crores

India gross – 43.55 crores

Overseas gross – 38.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 81.8 crores

All set to become Mammootty’s 2nd highest-grossing film

With 81.8 crore gross in the kitty, Kalamkaval is currently Mammootty’s third-highest-grossing film. The next target is Kannur Squad (81.9 crore gross), which is just 10 lakh away. Considering the film’s slow pace, it will surpass Kannur Squad in 3-4 days.

Take a look at Mammootty’s top 5 grossers globally:

Bheeshma Parvam – 88.16 crores Kannur Squad – 81.9 crores Kalamkaval – 81.8 (24 days) Madhura Raja – 78.38 crores Turbo – 72.76 crores

More about the film

Directed by Jithin K. Jose, the neo-noir crime thriller was theatrically released on December 5. It was produced by Mammootty under the banner of Mammootty Kampany. It also stars Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, and Azees Nedumangad in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 29 crores.

