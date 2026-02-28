SS Rajamouli is hailed as a celebrated director and is also synonymously called Indian cinema’s most visionary filmmaker. Known for mounting stories on a larger-than-life scale, the director is gearing up for his next magnum opus project. With every film, he raises the bar for spectacle storytelling, and his upcoming action-adventure Varanasi is no exception.

Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is being mounted on a grand scale. The shoot is currently underway; however, Varanasi has already generated intense buzz with first-look posters of the lead characters. Mahesh Babu’s powerful look as Rudhra, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look as Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s commanding avatar as Mandakini have been unveiled.

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About The Long Schedule

Slated for release next year, the film has already generated massive anticipation nationwide. Adding to the buzz, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays the female lead, recently opened up about the sheer amount of time spent on set. She revealed that the team has already been filming for over a year, and the schedule is far from over.

Priyanka was quoted saying, “Oh my god! We have been filming for 14 months, and we are still filming for another six. We have shot it in IMAX format, so it is going to be for IMAX theatres. It is going to be great.”

Global Buzz Even Before Release

Varanasi is making a strong impact on the global stage even before its Indian release. The film’s first look was showcased at the Trailer Festival at Le Grand Rex in Paris, known as one of Europe’s most iconic and largest cinema halls, where it received a thunderous reception. From the opening frame itself, the venue echoed with applause, cheers, and whistles, reflecting the massive international buzz and growing anticipation surrounding the film.

With striking glimpses of Varanasi now available, raising expectations, anticipation has now reached fever pitch as audiences eagerly await this grand cinematic spectacle, slated for a massive theatrical release on 7th April, 2027.

