Amazon MGM Studios has announced Raftaar, a potent edge-of-your-seat drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh. It will be released in theaters on July 24.

Raftaar is a gripping tale about ambition, love, and greed set in a highly competitive education industry, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under the Kampa Film label.

Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh play the main parts in Raftaar, with Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor playing supporting parts.

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Raftaar Plot: A High-Stakes Story Of Ambition, Love & Greed

Raftaar takes place in a high-stakes world where success comes at a cost and ambition builds empires. At its core is a rapidly growing start-up and a volatile relationship between a dedicated man and an equally ambitious woman. Their will to succeed starts to battle with love as wealth, power, and greed spiral out of control. The question is straightforward after the fall: can they fight their way back to the top, or is this the end of it all? The rise is exhilarating.

Raftaar: Cast & Release Date

Aditya Nimbalkar is the director, Patralekhaa is the producer under the Kampa Film label, Tarun Bali is the executive producer, and Rohan Narula wrote the script and story. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh in key roles and features a talented ensemble cast, including Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor.

Raftaar, an Amazon MGM Studios film, hits the theaters on 24 July 2026.

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