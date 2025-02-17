Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s film Sanam Teri Kasam has officially nailed the Valentine’s season in the year 2025, with the re-release of the film enjoying a golden run at the box office! In 10 days, the total collection of the romantic drama stands at 30.8 crore.

Budget & Recovery

The film, in its initial run in 2016, earned 9 crore at the box office. Along with the re-release collection, the total box office of the film stands at 39.8 crore. Mounted on a budget of 18 crore, the tragic love story has churned out a profit of 121.11%.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office

On the tenth day, despite new releases, the film earned 1.2 crore, which was a very minimal drop from the previous day, which earned 1.25 crore. Sanam Teri Kasam re-release closed its second weekend at 3.95 crore.

Surpasses The Profit Of Tere Naam!

Interestingly, the film is closely connected to Salman Khan and Tere Naam. The superstar was one of the actors who predicted that the film will be a superhit. In fact, he even promoted the film in 2016 and shared that one of the songs of the film was supposed to be featured in Tere Naam but could not! The song was Haal-E-Dil Mera, Poocho Naa Sanam.

Interestingly, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s film has now surpassed the profits of Tere Naam at the box office. In fact, it stands 365% higher than Salman Khan’s tragic love story.

Tere Naam Budget & Profit

Tere Naam was mounted on a budget of 12 crore and it earned 15.12 crore in is lifetime, churning out a profit of only 26.17%. So, officially, Sanam Teri Kasam now is actually a bigger hit than Salman Khan‘s Tere Naam!

