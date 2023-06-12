Elizabeth Hurley is an icon and a name to reckon with in the world of fashion even today; when she is fifty-eight years old, her one look is enough to make everyone’s heart flutter. Her status as an icon was established back in the 90s, and that is when she wore her historic black safety pin dress, which by the way, has its own Wikipedia page. Today we will decode Liz’s look from the premiere of her film Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Hurley appeared in that film with her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant, whom she met on the sets of her 1987 film Remando Al Viento but they broke up owing to the actor’s cheating scandal in 1995. Both the actors are two of the most good-looking people in the industry and were the ‘It’ couple of the tinsel town at that time. Things changed with time, but one thing that remained the same is Liz Hurley’s style and fashion quotient, which is an inspiration for many on how to be self-confident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The infamous black gown by Versace worn by Elizabeth Hurley had tons of safety pins holding it together at several places. Gianni Versace gave the dress several slits, which were held together by gold safety pins with their signature Medusa head motif. As mentioned earlier, the dress revolutionised pop culture in the nineties, and it has its own Wikipedia page, and as per that Versace‘s head of womenswear and atelier, Dean Aslett, loaned that outfit to Hurley as she struggled to get a dress to wear on the red carpet for the event and got turned down by several fashion houses.

The double-strapped plunging necklined gown was paired with black pumps, and for accessories, Elizabeth Hurley went for a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet. She completed the look with a black leather pouch. For makeup, she sported sheer foundation with peachy blush and n*de pink lips, keeping it very minimal to make sure her dress got all the attention. She was a delight in it! Here take a look at her throwback picture shared on Twitter by VERSACERISING.

elizabeth hurley wearing the iconic versace safety pin dress pic.twitter.com/JQguFNE4Br — ᓭི༏ᓯྀ (@VERSACERISING) October 2, 2021

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Megan Fox Upcycled The Barbie Era With Her Hot Pink Metallic Co-Ord Set Showing Off Her Washboard Abs & N*pples – Do You Think She Could Have Given A Competition To Margot Robbie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News