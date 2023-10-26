When we hear the word ‘date,’ what comes to our mind is a candle-lit romantic atmosphere, wine, red roses, and a pretty but s*xy dress to make your partner get invested in you. Now, when I say you have to think no more to figure out what to wear on your next date night, I mean to refer to Ana de Armas’ throwback look that might leave you breathless. Scroll ahead to read!

Ana has a unique and upbeat fashion sense, which she has never lost over the years, and her style statement has often made headlines. Be it for an event or a fashion show – she has always put her best fashion foot forward and proved she is one of the fashionistas in Hollywood.

Today, we have brought a look when Ana de Armas was seen wearing a hot red slip-dress with dual intricate detailing on the bust area, giving a corsetry feel. The outfit featured a s*xy thigh-high slit detailing. She complimented the look with a stone-studded glittery pair of earrings and heels that added a touch of shine to the whole getup.

The ensemble also had a plunging neckline, through which the Blonde actress flaunted her cleav*ge like the diva she is. The Cuban actress looked nothing less than sparkling wine, but what caught my attention was how she served the hawtness with a hint of another red shade on her lips.

Check out the pictures we found on X and Reddit:

Oh, to have a drink with Ana de Armas pic.twitter.com/dGK2vhTO1t — Ana de Armas News – fan account (@anadearmasnews) August 29, 2023

For makeup, Ana de Armas opted for a full-coverage foundation, contoured-blushed cheeks, highlighted areas, defined brows, soft eyes with a small winged liner, lots of mascara, and a bold red lip shade to match the redness in her outfit. She kept her bob hair open. Well, only Ana can make red on red look so hot that it can make you feel like melting! The Knock Knock actress’ look is the perfect pick for your next date night. That much is pretty evident. No?

Well, they clearly said it right. Red, indeed, is the color of love. While the actress gives out major inspo for all those waiting to see their prince charming bowing down on a knee, you know whom to look up to for decking up for a perfect dinner date.

The Deep Water actress has always been bold with her fashion choices, and to get your partner’s attention and dominate his mood, don’t you think it demands such power?

What do you think of Ana de Armas’ throwback look?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Anthony Mackie Net Worth: MCU’s New Captain America Has Come A Long Way To Earn Himself A Luxurious Lifestyle After Earning Just $100K For Avengers: Age Of Ultron!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News