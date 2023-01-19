Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Harvey Guillén, and ensemble.

Director: Joel Crawford & Januel Mercado

What’s Good: Everything about Puss in Boots is so original and genuine that every punch lands, every frame feels magical, and nowhere it feels like it is competing with anyone or itself.

What’s Bad: the unnecessary pace it picks up for a pretty big patch in the second half.

Loo Break: it’s a small film, don’t plan to take one because Puss and the team have a lot packed for you.

Watch or Not?: You don’t have to be a Shrek fan or someone who has seen all the Puss content. You could be an alien to the predecessor, and that won’t even matter a bit here. Go for this entertaining watch.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: In Theatres Near You!

Runtime: 102 Minutes.

A Milk addicted legend Puss In Boots has royally wasted his 8 out of 9 lives in feeding the phenomenon that he is. Now he has to save his ninth life so he can live longer. While death knocks on his door, he tries to find a magic to save himself.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Movie Review: Script Analysis

The Shrek world that branched out into more than one avenue has always been a case study. It has always had an equal number of people gushing and criticising it. The first spin-off with Puss going on his adventure came to us 11 years ago and did not open to the appreciation that it was expected to. Known for its cheek-and-bone humour, the sword of being relevant is highly on the sequel to the spin-off that comes a decade later now and call it a surprise or the resilience of the makers to make a movie that is a bulletproof entertainment, The Last Wish is not just a good movie, but a winner.

Story by Tommy Swerdlow, Tom Wheeler, and Paul Fisher joining for the screenplay, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish doesn’t rely on the films that have already come or assume that the audience has already read the comic, it is treated like the first movie in the franchise and that does all the more difference. We are newly introduced to each character with some adorable additions to the OG team.

The character development and the dedication to giving a substantial arc to everyone are so beautiful that every budding filmmaker/writer should learn. No character that comes on the screen is sidelined or ignored. Every single presence deserves a story and one that serves the whole narrative well without making it look like a plot device at any point. The fact that the runtime is even less than 2 hours increases the respect, because it is a proper three-act structure where we are properly introduced, conflicts are explained, and an endgame is laid.

While doing all of that the makers never forget they are making a movie that is catering a very broad spectrum of audience. While there is top-notch animation and CGI with action and colours for the kids, there are emotions, values, and multiple stories of humanity and the undying hope for the adults. A human girl forming a bond with a bear family, a human with greed enslaving a village for his demands, two cats in love and the purest form of it, and an orphan dog trying to just make friends in this big world. Fact that all their wishes are with them, they still run behind a magical one is so beautifully decoded that every bit of it lands very well.

The only complaint is the pace it catches in a portion in the second half and the way it chooses to end the Death arc. Now it could have been a very nerve-wracking face-off if done separately, but making it a part of the third act, makes it look like a bonus climax and doesn’t land as impact fully as it should.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Movie Review: Star Performance

Antonia Banderas as the titular hero is brilliant. The actor who has made a career out of characters with deeper undertones, he gets to be a lot of things here. The challenge is to be adorable, commanding, and sound prude to a certain degree at the same time. With the limitations of only playing with voice, he does a very good job.

Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws is the most lethally seductive cat you will ever meet. Replicating Hayek’s real life persona and that she has been associated to aesthetically heavy projects, Kitty gets a makeover like she is Friday’s cat. An deep olive green mask with golden imprints on it elevates everything ten folds and God the voice!

The ultimate scene stealer though has to be Harvey Guillén as the dog Perrito, a new entry. He is a therapy dog who has been an orphan on a search of friends and bonds. The adorable nature that he signifies is so beautiful and Harvey makes sure you feel his story. He is the one who technically has nothing but is still the most content.

Florence Pugh has a knack for being nasty on screen and as Goldilocks, she only shines. Olivia Colman, the most veteran of them all, is Mama Bear and the warmth her voice brings to the part and the movie is precious.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Movie Review: Direction, Music

Joel Crawford & Januel Mercado as directors have the skills to cater to a wide range of audiences and they don’t make a film that limits them. There are lot of things for a toddler and much more for adults. The fact that they cast some of the most prolific names to voice the animated characters and make them do it in the most matured way is a win.

The CGI animation is so good. While being modern, it doesn’t leave behind the essence of the time this story actually originated in. With a new touch there are all the elements from the past increasing the nostalgic value. The slow frame rate in the action sequences and the simplicity in world building visually works pretty well.

The music is indeed fun and if I were in the audience, I would have also asked for one more performance.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Movie Review: The Last Word

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish turned out to be a very surprising bag of all things amazing. Maybe because there were no expectations set, but either ways this one shouldn’t be missed.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Trailer

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish releases on 20th January, 2023.

Share with us your experience of watching Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.

