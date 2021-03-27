Both Mumbai Saga and Roohi had minimal collections on Friday as the combined collections of both films were less than 1 crore. While the Sanjay Gupta directed gangster-cop saga was around 50 lakhs* on its second Friday, Roohi was in the vicinity of 25 lakhs* on its third Friday.

Advertisement

This is the same day when Godzilla vs Kong managed to collect 4.22 crores on its first Friday so that further brings the collections of the Bollywood flicks in perspective. That said, the struggle of Mumbai Saga was apparent from Wednesday itself when the drops started coming so the minuscule numbers aren’t surprising.

Advertisement

As for Roohi, whatever that’s coming in now is added bonus and hence anything that is going past the 22 crores accumulated after two weeks is something to just add to the kitty.

Currently, Mumbai Saga stands at 13.93 crores* while Roohi has gathered 22.25 crores*. One can’t expect usual Saturday jumps for any of these films and hence it is a wait and watch scenario to know where would the eventually total land up.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Exclusive! Jacqueline Fernandez, In A Lusciously-Mounted Hollywood Actioner, Joins The League Of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube