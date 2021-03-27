Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s jodi is indeed one of the cutest, both on-screen and off-screen. Their love story aged so beautifully that we, somewhere deep down, want our’s to be like them. We have seen the two teasing each other publicly and pulling each other’s leg. Well, that was the beauty of their relationship. But did you know once the actress said that the late actor could never have an affair with anyone?

A video of Neetu teasing her late husband Rishi has been doing the rounds where she is teasing him that he cannot have an affair with or romance anyone. Well, we think it is really cute, and you should definitely have a look. Keep scrolling further.

An Instagram page with the handle BollywoodMasala has posted an old video of the adorable couple, and it is going viral on the internet. In the video, Neetu Kapoor calls Rishi Kapoor a brat. “He’s such a brat. He cannot be romantic or have an affair. No, there’s no chance. Even when the girl will be like hey what’s up, he’ll flinch. She’ll run away.”

Neetu Kapoor said this with so much confidence, and her gesture was so cute that Rishi Kapoor could not help but only smile as you must be smiling right now. Have a look at the video below:

Yes! We have generally seen husbands going mum in front of their wives, but this is a live example. We think this is the cutest thing you will watch on the internet today.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot in the 1980s and had been one of the strongest Bollywood couples. The actress stood by her late husband while he was receiving his treatment for cancer in the US. They were and will always be one of the perfect couples in the glamour industry.

