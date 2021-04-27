Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor for his work in “Judas And The Black Messiah” at the 93rd Academy Awards held in the city, on Monday morning India time. His acceptance speech tickled the funny-bone at the ceremony, and his mothers priceless reaction has gone viral.

The nominees in the Best Supporting Actor were announced by last year’s Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern.

Later, on winning, Daniel Kaluuya said: “I’d like to thank my mom. Thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings so I can stand at my fullest height.”

Daniel Kaluuya added: “There’s so much work to do, guys, and that’s on everyone in this room. This ain’t no single-man job. I look at every single one of you: We’ve got work to do. I’m gonna get back to work Tuesday morning because tonight, I’m going up.

“We’re going up! We’re enjoying ourselves tonight because we’ve got to celebrate. We’ve got to celebrate life, man. We’re breathing! We’re walking! It’s incredible. life’s incredible!” he added.

The speech later took an amusing turn when Daniel Kaluuya acknowledged the reason he was there at the Oscars to win an award.

“My mom, my dad; they had sex, it’s amazing! I’m here! I’m so happy to be alive, so I want to celebrate that tonight,” he said.

As soon as his speech finished, the camera panned to his mother, who had a flummoxed even as his sister could not stop laughing. The clip has now gone viral.

