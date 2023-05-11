Sara Ali Khan has fullfledged taken over the work and has turned her busy mode on. Currently, the actress is occupied with dubbing for Luka Chuppi 2 and is running a packed schedule. Sara Ali Khan was previously in Kedarnath and now that she is back, she is completely investing her energy into work life, shoots and is fulfilling all her commitments.

Taking to social media, Sara Ali Khan shares a picture of herself from the dubbing studio and writes “Lovely to be back to Somya 💁 ❤️”

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in India amongst the younger lot. Fans love her for her fun, witty personality and can never have enough of her. Her work schedule is right as of now and the actress has no time on her hands except for anything but work. With several interesting projects lined up, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aye Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak and Anurag Basu’s Metro.. Inn Dino.

Sara Ali Khan recently revisited the picturesque town of Kedarnath, where she first began her acting career, in the film, ‘Kedarnath’. Marking her debut with Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan marked a standout entry in the world of cinema. Recently, the actress visited Kedarnath and couldn’t help but recall the time she first faced the camera as an actor.



