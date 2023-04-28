Sobhita Dhulipala is currently basking under the good reviews of her latest release, PS2 directed by Mani Ratnam. The actress recently took to her social media to pen down an emotional note as the film hits theatres.

Sobhita posted adorable clicks of hers as Vaanathi which she had shot at the last shooting day of PS1 and PS2. In the caption, she wrote, “Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap.. Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been. I’m 😭 Romba romba nandri 🙏🏽”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking all things gorgeous, Sobhita Dhulipala as Vaanathi took everyone’s breath away with her mesmerizing look. The actress knows how to make an impression with her chic fashion sense, be it her movie promotional wardrobe, red-carpet appearances or her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala did leave everyone stunned with her pictures and her fans could not stop gushing over her look. An IG user wrote, “Isn’t Arunmozhi just the luckiest guy to have both of these beauties falling for him!?” while another penned, “i wish that video was at least ten hours long!”

A third user wrote, “Hoping you do more Tamil films, but can’t wait to see you again in Made in Heaven Season 2.”

In the pipeline ahead, Sobhita will be next seen in Night Manager 2, Made in Heaven 2 and The Monkey Man.

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Closing Collection): This Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Lagging Behind Part 1 By 9 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News