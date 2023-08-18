Chiranjeevi isn’t witnessing the best of his time in his film career. After back-to-back failures, the actor finally got something to cheer up in the form of this year’s success, Waltair Veerayya. However, the celebration was temporary as poor run returns for the veteran actor with his latest release, Bhola Shankar. It has shattered the veteran star to the core, and below is all you need to know!

For those who don’t know, Chiru saw back-to-back failures with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Acharya and Godfather. Then there was a much-needed box office success in the form of Waltair Veerayya, which also starred Ravi Teja. Post this, the actor decided to come up with an official Telugu remake of Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam, but it tanked miserably.

Four big Indian films arrived during the Independence Day weekend. While Jailer, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 turned out to be box office successes, Bhola Shankar is a huge disaster. Reportedly, it has left Chiranjeevi heartbroken, and it is learnt that he will be taking some time off. Amid it, the latest report states that the actor has decided to suffer a loss in his salary after the failure of his latest release.

As per the report in greatandhra.com, Chiranjeevi has decided to let go of 10 crores of his salary to support Bhola Shankar producer Anil Sunkara. It is learnt that the veteran actor had asked for 65 crores as his remuneration for the film, as he hiked his charges after Waltair Veerayya’s success.

Reportedly, Chiranjeevi was given a cheque for the remaining 10 crores by Anil Sunkara after paying 55 crores through instalments. The cheque was supposed to be deposited on Monday, i.e. the fourth day of Bhola Shankar’s release. However, as the film turned out to be a loss venture, the actor decided not to deposit the cheque and accept a fee of 55 crores.

Meanwhile, the film earned just around 30 crores nett at the Indian box office in the first week.

