Ramam Raghavam is a thriller film starring Samuthirakani in a pivotal role. It was directed by popular comedian Dhanraj, who also played the protagonist. The intense family drama hit the big screens on February 21, 2025. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office and ended up being a commercial disappointment.

The story revolves around a father and son who share a close bond. However, when the father is forced to have his son arrested, the son retaliates in a shocking way. Now, the film is set to reach a wider audience through OTT streaming.

Ramam Raghavam will start streaming online on March 14, 2025, just a month after its theatrical release. Two platforms—ETV Win and Sun NXT—have acquired the film’s digital rights.

While Sun NXT will stream the movie in Tamil and Telugu, ETV Win will offer only the Telugu version. The film will be available for streaming starting at midnight.

The movie stars Dhanraj, Samuthirakani, Mokksha, Sunil, Racha Ravi, Prudhvi, Sathya, Vennela Kishore, Lavanya Reddy, and Harish Uthaman in key roles. Dhanraj co-wrote the script with Siva Prasad Yanala. Arun Chiluveru composed the music, Durga Kolli Prasad handled the cinematography, and Marthand K. Venkatesh edited the film.

