Sweetheart opened with a decent response in cinemas, marked as a sweet return for Rio in the rom-com space. Helmed by Swineeth S. Sukumar, the movie talks about pre-marital pregnancy. Produced under the banner of YSR Films, Sweetheart earned praise for its refreshing storyline and lead-cast performances.

OTT Release Date & Platform Revealed

While Sweetheart had a modest run in cinemas, it managed to win hearts among the younger crowd for its simple yet engaging storytelling. The streaming giant JioHotstar Tamil recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the digital release. The announcement post read, “To steal your hearts… #Sweetheart streaming from April 11 on #JioHotstar.”

In other words, Sweetheart is slated to release on JioHotstar Tamil on April 11, 2025. This means fans who missed its theatrical run or simply want to rewatch the charming love story can now stream it at their convenience.

In the meantime, the movie is only available to stream in the Tamil language. The filmmakers have not yet confirmed whether the film will be released in multiple languages in the future.

Why Sweetheart Is Worth A Watch On OTT

One of the highlights of Sweetheart is its grounded storytelling. Unlike high-octane romances, the film keeps it real and relatable. Whether it’s the emotional turbulence of young love or the light moments between characters, the story delivers it all with a sincere touch.

Moreover, Rio Raj, with his growing fan base post-Plan Panni Pannanum, is one of the key reasons fans are waiting for this release. Gopika Ramesh also brings strong appeal, thanks to her critically acclaimed performances in Malayalam cinema. Other notable cast members include Renji Panicker, Redin Kingsley, Arunachaleswaran Pa, Tulasi, Fouziee, and Suresh Chakravarthy.

With its OTT release just days away, Sweetheart is the perfect pick for anyone looking to enjoy a sweet, emotional ride with a dash of nostalgia and plenty of heart.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nandamuri Balakrishna To Step In As Host After Nagarjuna Akkineni? Rumors Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News