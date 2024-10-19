Just like other Dussehra releases, Vettaiyan has also witnessed an underwhelming run at the Indian box office. Starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles, the action drama is adding collections on the lower end now. Scroll below for the worldwide update after 9 days.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan was released in theatres worldwide on October 10, 2024. It clocked the second-best advance booking sales for a Kollywood film in 2024 after Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT. The opening weekend remained good, but the numbers dipped during the first week. There’s been no revival since.

Domestic Box Office Collection

In India, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth’s film added another 2.70 crores to the kitty in all languages. It witnessed a further dip of around 13% compared to 3.10 crores earned on Thursday. Ideally, the footfall should have increased during the evening and night shows, but that unfortunately did not happen.

The overall box office collection after 9 days now stand at 126.30 crores net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 149.12 crores.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

In the overseas circuit, there’s been a growth of only 1 crore in the last 24 hours. The total sum stands at 73 crores gross.

After Friday, the worldwide box office collection of Vettaiyan is 222.12 crores gross.

The weekend remains crucial, and Vettaiyan will have to score a good jump to continue its journey in theatres. If otherwise, the film may soon make its way out of theatres.

Budget

Vettaiyan was planned to be a mid-budget film. However, the addition of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth was quite expensive for producers. The total cost spent is around 300 crores. The film is currently a losing affair and needs around 80 crores more to reach the breakeven stage.

