Despite a huge potential, Pawan Kalyan‘s OG has failed to deliver at the Indian box office. It has already concluded its theatrical run as a losing affair, which is a big shocker considering the kind of start it got. The film had several things working in its favor, but after a mind-blowing opening, it never got back on track and kept losing its momentum. Even in the main Telugu market, it has emerged as a loss venture for the buyers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The action thriller was one of the most hyped Telugu films in recent times and managed to build solid buzz on the ground level. On the opening day, the film did live up to its hype, but since the content received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it failed to make it big at the Indian box office.

OG failed to become a success at the Indian box office

Made on a reported budget of 250 crores, OG earned 194.04 crore net in India, thus securing a losing verdict. Talking about the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), it has failed to achieve breakeven in all territories despite a solid start, as per Track Tollywood.

Turns out to be a loss venture for buyers in the Telugu states

OG’s theatrical rights in Nizam were sold for 55 crores, and against this, it managed to earn a share of 48.5 crores. In the ceded region, it closed its run at around 17 crore share, while the breakeven target was more than 20 crores. Even in Andhra, all territories suffered losses.

Speaking about Andhra, Uttarandhra’s rights were valued at 20 crores, and the Sujeeth directorial closed its run at a share of 16 crores. In Guntur, theatrical rights were valued at 13 crores, but the biggie earned a share of 10.6 crores. West Godavari closed at 8.8 crores against a breakeven of 10 crores. In Nellore, it closed at 4.7 crores, while rights were valued at 6 crores. The share of the Krishna district is reportedly 9.7 crores, while the breakeven target was 11 crores. Even in the East Godavari region, buyers have suffered losses.

