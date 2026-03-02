Nearly 100 days after release, Zootopia 2 continues to write its own record book. The Disney sequel, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, stands as the highest-grossing Hollywood animated movie of all time and the second-highest animated movie worldwide, behind only Ne Zha 2. Screens remain active in 1,350 theaters across North America and in more than 53 overseas markets, even with fresh competition entering the marketplace week after week.

Zootopia 2 Nears $1.9 Billion

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has amassed $1.8 billion worldwide against a reported $150 million budget. Earnings at this stage of release rarely move on such a scale, yet the sequel continues to add to its total. Domestic earnings stand at $425.8 million, accounting for 22.9% of total gross. International territories command the dominant 77.1% share, translating to $1.4 billion. Global audiences have clearly embraced the animated follow-up in a way few titles manage.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $425.8 million

International – $1.4 billion

Worldwide – $1.8 billion

Zootopia 2 Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film of 2025 In North America

In North America, the sequel recently moved past A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa, to claim the title of the highest-grossing domestic release of 2025. New arrivals, including Wuthering Heights, GOAT, and Scream 7, have entered theaters, yet the animated sequel continues to draw consistent footfall from families and repeat viewers.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2025 in North America

Zootopia 2 – $425.8 million A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $423.7 million Superman – $354.1 million Jurassic World: Rebirth: $339.6 million

Surpasses The Lion King in All-Time North America Rankings

During its 14th weekend, the film collected $41.4 million over the 3-day frame. Theater count dropped by 470 locations, yet the per-screen average held at $1,065. Few films maintain top 10 status this deep into a theatrical run, especially with nearly 100 days already in play. Zootopia 2 remains firmly positioned among North America’s strongest performers.

Zootopia 2 has now pushed past the 1994 animated classic The Lion King to become the 9th highest-grossing animated movie of all time in the domestic market. The achievement adds another benchmark to an already packed record sheet.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Animated Movies In North America

Inside Out 2 – $652.9 million Incredibles 2 – $608.5 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie – $574.9 million Finding Dory – $486.2 million Frozen 2 – $477.3 million Moana 2 – $460.4 million Shrek 2 – $439.8 million Toy Story 4 – $434 million Zootopia 2 – $425.8 million The Lion king – $423.9 million

Overseas Holds Strong With 45.9% Drop

Overseas numbers remain solid. The film added $4 million in the latest 3-day frame internationally, reflecting only a 45.9% drop from the previous weekend.

Final Global Total Projected Near $1.9 Billion

With current trends holding, final global earnings are projected to land near $1.9 billion. The theatrical journey continues to deliver numbers that position Zootopia 2 among the most successful animated releases in cinema history.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

