Nearly 100 days after release, Zootopia 2 continues to write its own record book. The Disney sequel, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, stands as the highest-grossing Hollywood animated movie of all time and the second-highest animated movie worldwide, behind only Ne Zha 2. Screens remain active in 1,350 theaters across North America and in more than 53 overseas markets, even with fresh competition entering the marketplace week after week.
Zootopia 2 Nears $1.9 Billion
According to Box Office Mojo, the film has amassed $1.8 billion worldwide against a reported $150 million budget. Earnings at this stage of release rarely move on such a scale, yet the sequel continues to add to its total. Domestic earnings stand at $425.8 million, accounting for 22.9% of total gross. International territories command the dominant 77.1% share, translating to $1.4 billion. Global audiences have clearly embraced the animated follow-up in a way few titles manage.
Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary
- North America – $425.8 million
- International – $1.4 billion
- Worldwide – $1.8 billion
Zootopia 2 Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film of 2025 In North America
In North America, the sequel recently moved past A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa, to claim the title of the highest-grossing domestic release of 2025. New arrivals, including Wuthering Heights, GOAT, and Scream 7, have entered theaters, yet the animated sequel continues to draw consistent footfall from families and repeat viewers.
Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2025 in North America
- Zootopia 2 – $425.8 million
- A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million
- Lilo & Stitch – $423.7 million
- Superman – $354.1 million
- Jurassic World: Rebirth: $339.6 million
Surpasses The Lion King in All-Time North America Rankings
During its 14th weekend, the film collected $41.4 million over the 3-day frame. Theater count dropped by 470 locations, yet the per-screen average held at $1,065. Few films maintain top 10 status this deep into a theatrical run, especially with nearly 100 days already in play. Zootopia 2 remains firmly positioned among North America’s strongest performers.
Zootopia 2 has now pushed past the 1994 animated classic The Lion King to become the 9th highest-grossing animated movie of all time in the domestic market. The achievement adds another benchmark to an already packed record sheet.
Top 10 Highest Grossing Animated Movies In North America
- Inside Out 2 – $652.9 million
- Incredibles 2 – $608.5 million
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie – $574.9 million
- Finding Dory – $486.2 million
- Frozen 2 – $477.3 million
- Moana 2 – $460.4 million
- Shrek 2 – $439.8 million
- Toy Story 4 – $434 million
- Zootopia 2 – $425.8 million
- The Lion king – $423.9 million
Overseas Holds Strong With 45.9% Drop
Overseas numbers remain solid. The film added $4 million in the latest 3-day frame internationally, reflecting only a 45.9% drop from the previous weekend.
Final Global Total Projected Near $1.9 Billion
With current trends holding, final global earnings are projected to land near $1.9 billion. The theatrical journey continues to deliver numbers that position Zootopia 2 among the most successful animated releases in cinema history.
Zootopia 2 Trailer
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
