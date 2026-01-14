2026 is shaping up to be a terrific year for the immensely talented Timothée Chalamet. After winning the Critics’ Choice Award for his memorable performance in Josh Safdie’s sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme, the actor went on to outperform Hollywood heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney to clinch the Best Actor Golden Globe. Now, all eyes are on whether the 30-year-old star can carry forward his winning streak at the 2026 Oscars.

On the box office front, Marty Supreme continues to hold steady. The film’s worldwide haul now stands at $79.4 million, currently ranking as the 56th highest-grossing title of 2025 globally (via Box Office Mojo). At the North American box office, the critically acclaimed film added $7.6 million over the weekend, pushing its domestic total to $70.1 million. With awards season momentum building and with the film’s international rollout expected to expand wider in the coming weeks, Marty Supreme is likely to climb higher on the box office charts.

After recently outgrossing several 2025 releases domestically, including The Accountant 2 ($65.5 million), Now You See Me: Now You Don’t ($61.9 million), and Ballerina ($58.1 million), the Timothée Chalamet-led film is now just inches away from surpassing 28 Years Later and One Battle After Another in North America. Here’s how much more Marty Supreme needs to earn to outgross both titles domestically.

Marty Supreme vs. 28 Years Later & One Battle After Another- Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Marty Supreme is performing at the box office compared to 28 Years Later and One Battle After Another, using figures from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $70.1 million

International: $9.3 million

Worldwide: $79.4 million

Now, here’s how the other two films have fared at the North American box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

28 Years Later: $70.4 million

One Battle After Another: $71.6 million

Based on these figures, Marty Supreme is currently trailing Danny Boyle’s zombie sequel by just around $0.3 million and sits roughly $1.5 million behind Leonardo DiCaprio’s action-thriller in domestic earnings. With the film showing steady momentum at the box office, it is expected to overtake both titles in the coming days, further strengthening its impressive theatrical run.

More About Marty Supreme

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character reportedly draws from the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme Trailer

