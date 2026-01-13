Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, is achieving commercial and critical success. Chalamet has been winning awards for his performance, including a Golden Globe in the best actor category. It is now set to beat A Complete Unknown and move closer to Chalamet’s all-time top 5 highest-grossing films list at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been named one of the top ten films of 2025 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher in supporting roles.

How much has the film earned at the domestic box office so far?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Marty Supreme dropped out of the domestic top 5 this weekend due to the arrival of new releases. The Timothée Chalamet-starrer collected $7.6 million at the domestic box office on its fourth three-day weekend. It has a stronghold at the box office despite losing 375 theaters. The film declined by only 39.3% from last weekend and, with the domestic total, has hit $70.1 million in 24 days.

Set to beat Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown as his 6th highest-grossing film ever!

According to reports, A Complete Unknown, released in 2024, is also one of Timothée Chalamet’s most acclaimed movies. He won the 31st Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor for his performance in it. A Complete Unknown collected $75.0 million in its domestic run and is reportedly the sixth-highest-grossing film in its career domestically.

Marty Supreme is just $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of A Complete Unknown and becoming Timothée’s 6th highest-grossing film ever. It will thus move closer to his all-time top 5.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Timothée Chalamet in North America

Dune: Part Two (2024) – $282.1 million Wonka (2023) – $218.4 million Interstellar (2014) – $203.2 million Dune: Part One (2021) – $108.89 million Little Women (2019) – $108.1 million

More about the film

It is tracking to hit the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The sports drama has collected $9.2 million overseas, and adding that to its domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the film is $79.37 million. Marty Supreme was released nationwide on December 25.

Box office summary

North America – $70.1 million

International – $9.2 million

Worldwide – $79.3 million

