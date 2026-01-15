Yesterday (January 14), the much-awaited announcement regarding Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 was made, unveiling the official release date. Raising the bar of excitement, the makers revealed that the film is scheduled to release on April 2, making summer special for the franchise’s fans. Considering the massive success and popularity of the first two installments, anticipation for the third installment is huge, and it is expected to wreak havoc at the worldwide box office.

The Malayalam film industry has experienced tremendous growth in the post-COVID era. Movies like L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, and others have proved the potential of Mollywood both in India and overseas. Now, with the upcoming threequel, the Malayalam industry is poised to take a step forward and is likely to generate extraordinary numbers.

Drishyam 3 is the next big thing from Mollywood

Given the goodwill of the franchise, Drishyam 3 is easily the most awaited Mollywood movie in recent times, and this time, it has a strong chance of doing well outside the traditional Malayalam market (Kerala) in India. If it releases in other dubbed versions other than the Malayalam language, the film will boost its domestic potential significantly. Overseas, it is likely to make roaring collections considering the massive fan base of Mohanlal in the UAE-GCC. Overall, the film aims for a record-breaking start.

L2: Empuraan is currently Mollywood’s biggest opener

For those who aren’t aware, L2: Empuraan holds the record for the biggest Mollywood opening at the worldwide box office. In India, it amassed a huge 24.78 crore gross (21 crore net), while internationally, it scored a mind-blowing 43 crore gross. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection on day 1 was a historic 67.78 crore gross. So, to dethrone L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal’s upcoming biggie must earn around 68 crores on day 1.

Drishyam 3 targets a historic number on day 1

Considering the hype. Drishyam 3 is likely to overtake L2: Empuraan in India. Internationally, too, the film will pull off a historic start. Overall, the film has the potential to score a mammoth 70 crore gross on the opening day globally, thus registering the highest day 1 collection for a Malayalam film.

