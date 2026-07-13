Carry on Jatta 4 Box Office Day 17 Collection!( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Smeep Kang’s family comedy Carry On Jatta 4 is benefiting from its low budget of 20 crore at the box office. Although the momentum is underwhelming, Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon starrer is inches away from securing the success verdict. Scroll below for the day 17 report!

How much did it earn in the third weekend?

According to Sacnilk, Carry On Jatta 4 collected 89 lakh during its third weekend. It earned 11 lakh on Friday, followed by 31 lakh on Saturday and 47 lakh on Sunday. One expected better growth as there’s no competition at the ticket windows.

The total earnings at the Indian box office reach 17.39 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 20.52 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 18 crore

Week 2: 4.24 crore

Day 15: 11 lakh

Day 16: 31 lakh

Day 17: 47 lakh

Total: 17.39 crore

Can it still attain the success verdict?

As mentioned above, Carry On Jatta 4 is made on a reported budget of 20 crore. The run hasn’t been anywhere close to its predecessors, Carry On Jatta 3 and Carry On Jatta 2. But Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon’s film now needs only 2.61 crore more in the kitty to reach the breakeven point.

The daily collection have dropped to 11 lakh on Friday, which means the third Monday would be on similar lines. Although the margin is small, the family comedy must pick up the pace in order to recover its complete budget and gain the success tag.

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 17 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 17.39 crore

Budget recovery: 87%

India gross: 20.52 crore

Overseas gross: 12.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 33 crore

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